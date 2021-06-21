Aaj Ka Panchang, June 21, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

Hindus follow vedic calender or Panchang, based on the movement of celestial bodies, to determine the day and time. These days are also known as tithis. Each month of 30 days is divided into two pakshs with 15 tithis each. The Shukla Paksh or the waxing phase of moon starts on Amavasya and ends on Purnima, while the Krishna Paksh or the waning phase marks the opposite transition of the moon.

Monday, June 21 will be celebrated as the Ekadashi or the eleventh day of the Shukla paksh in the Jyestha month of the 2078 Vikram Samvant. This day will also be marked as Nirjala Gyaras or Nirjala Ekdashi. As the word suggests, the day is observed as a fast without even drinking water. Another occasion on the day is Gayatri Jayanti.

The day will also be marked as the longest day of the year, as days will start getting shorter in length from June 21 while evenings will get longer.

Sunset and Moonset time for the day:

Sunrise: 5.34 am

Sunset: 7.24 am

Moonrise: 3.43 pm on Monday

Moonset: 3.06 am on Tuesday, June 22

Tithi for the day:

The day will mark the Ekadashi tithi, which will conclude at 1.31 pm on Monday, after which Dwadashi tithi will begin.

Nakshatra for the day will be Swati, while Yoga will be Shiva.

Moon will be in Tula rashi, while Sun stays in Mithun rashi.

Auspicious timings for June 21:

Ekasadhi tithis are dedicated to Lord Vishnu, who is the god responsible for salvation. On the day of Nirjala Ekadashi, the most shubh muhurat, known as Abhijit, will be marked from 12.01 pm to 12.56 pm.

Here are the other auspicious timings for the day:

Brahma Muhurat: 4.12 am to 4.53 am

Vijaya Muhurat: 2.47 pm to 3.42 pm

Godhuli Muhurat: 7.10 pm to 7.34 pm

Amrit Kalam: 8.43 am to 10.11 am

Inauspicious timings for June 21:

Just like the shubh muhurat, there are certain ashubh muhurat in a day which are considered inauspicious to begin any good work. Here are the inauspicious timings for the day:

Rahu Kalam: 7.17 am to 9.01 am

Yamaganda: 10.45 am to 12.29 pm

Gulikai Kalam: 2.12 pm to 3.56 pm

