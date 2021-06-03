Aaj Ka Panchang, June 3, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

June 3 will be the Krishna Paksha Navami tithi of Jyeshtha month in Vikram Samvat 2078. The day will be Guruwaar (Thursday) which is dedicated to Lord Brihaspati. He is depicted as a big body, tawny hair, tawny eyes, phlegmatic, intelligent and male planet. He is also known as Dev Guru Brihaspati. Jupiter or Brihaspati is also the largest planet in the solar system.

It is also believed to be one of the most influential and auspicious planets in the horoscope. Many devotees observe a day-long fast on this day. It is said that observing fast on Thursday brings good luck and success.

Sunrise and Sunset time for June 3

Sunrise time- 05:33am

Sunset time- 07.18pm

Moonrise time- 01.58am, June 4

Moonset time- 01.14am

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi Details for June 3:

The Krishna Paksha Navami tithi will last upto 02.22 am on June 4. The Nakshatra will be Purva Bhadrapada upto 06:35 pm and then it will be Uttara Bhadrapada. Sun will remain in Vrishabha Rashi while Moon will be in Kumbha Rashi till 12.07 pm.

Auspicious Muhurats on June 3:

The Abhijit muhurat on June 3 will take place from 11:52 am to12:47 pm. One can also perform religious work or start something new in other shubh muhurat like Vijaya Muhurta, Amrit Kalam and Godhuli muhurat. Here are the timings for these muhurat on June 3:

Vijaya muhurat: 02:38 pm to 03:34 pm

Amrit Kalam: 10:03 am to 11:46 am

Godhuli muhurat: 07.02 pm to 07.26 pm

Inauspicious timings for June 3:

The most inauspicious muhurt i.e, Rahu Kalam will prevail between 02.03 pm and03.47 pm on June 3. One should avoid this time to do any religious work. The timings for other inauspicious muhurat are:

Yamaganda: 05:23 am to 07:07 am

Gulikai Kalam: 08:51 am to 10:35 am

