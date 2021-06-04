Aaj Ka Panchang, June 4, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

June 4 will mark the Krishna Paksha Dashami tithi of Hindi month Jyeshtha in Vikram Samvat 2078. The day will be Shukrawar (Friday) which is dedicated to Goddess Santoshi. The day will also mark the Telugu Hanuman Jayanti. It is celebrated in South India to celebrate the day when Lord Hanuman met Lord Ram. The 41-days celebration starts on Chaitra Purnima and concludes on the 10th day of Jyestha month during Krishna Paksha. Many devotees observe fast throughout this 41-day period.

Read about the sunrise time, nakshatra, shubh muhurat and crucial details for June 4

Sunrise and Sunset time for June 4

Sunrise time- 05:23 am

Sunset time- 07.16 pm

Moonrise time- 02.21 am, June 5

Moonset time- 02.01 pm

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi Details for June 4:

The Krishna Paksha Dashami tithi will prevail till 04.07 am on June 5. The Nakshatra will be Uttara Bhadrapada up to 08.47 pm,then it will be Revati. Sun will remain in Vrishabha Rashi while Moon will be in Meena Rashi.

Auspicious muhurat on June 4:

Auspicious muhurat is quite significant in Vedic astrology as it is believed that doing something on these timingsbrings success. The Abhijit muhurat on June 4 will prevail between 11:52 am and 12:47 pm.

One can also consider other shubh muhurat like Vijaya Muhurta, Amrit Kalam and Godhuli muhurat to do any religious work. Here are the timings for the above-mentioned muhurats on June 4

Vijaya muhurat: 02:38 pm to 03:34 pm

Amrit Kalam: 03:33 pm to 05:18 pm

Godhuli muhurat: 07.02 pm to 07.26 pm

Inauspicious muhurat for June 4:

One must avoid doing any religious work like Daan, Puja, Yagna, Hawan during Rahu Kalam. On June 4, it will take place between10.35 am and12.20 pm. One should also avoid other inauspicious muhurat to do any religious work.

Yamaganda: 03.48 pm to 05.32 pm

Gulikai Kalam: 07.07 am to 08:51 am

