Aaj Ka Panchang, June 5, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

It will be Krishna Paksha Ekadashi tithi of Jyeshtha month in Vikram Samvat 2078 on June 5. The day will be Shaniwar (Saturday) which is dedicated to Lord Shani. He is depicted as a figure carrying a sceptre in his hand and sitting on a vulture. Lord Shani is believed to be the god of karma, justice and retribution. He is among the most dreaded gods in Hindu mythology. People worship Lord Shani on this day, read Shani Chalisa, and feed dogs.

Sunrise and Sunset time for June 5:

Sunrise time- 5:23 am

Sunset time- 7.17 pm

Moonrise time- 2.50 am, June 6

Moonset time- 2.53 am

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi Details for June 5:

The Krishna Paksha Ekadashi tithi will prevail for the whole day on June 5. The Nakshatra will be Rewati up to 11.28 pm and then it will be Ashwini. Sun will remain in Vrishabha Rashi while Moon will shift from Meena Rashi to Mesha Rashi at 11.28 pm.

Auspicious Muhurats on June 5:

The Abhijit muhurat on June 5 will fall between 11:52 am and 12:48 pm. Other shubh muhurats like Vijaya Muhurta, Amrit Kalam and Godhuli muhurat will take place from 2:39 pm to 3:34 pm, 8:48 pm to 10:35 pm and 7.03 pm to 7.27 pm respectively.

Inauspicious timings for June 5:

The most inauspicious muhurta of the day i.e, Rahu Kalam will fall between 8:51 am to 10:36 am on June 5. Other inauspicious muhurat like Yamaganda and Gulikai Kalam will prevail from 2.04 pm to 3.48 pm and 5:23 am to 7:07 am respectively.

