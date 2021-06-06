Aaj Ka Panchang, June 6, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

June 6 will mark the eleventh day or the ekadashi tithi in the Krishna Paksh (waning phase) of the Jyestha month in the Hindu calender. Ekadashi tithi falls twice every month, once in Krishna paksh, and another in Shukla Paksh. It is also known as gyaras. The day will be Sunday or Ravivaar, dedicated to the Sun lord. People offer water to the rising sun and pray for the well-being and success.

Ekadashi tithis are dedicated to Lord Vishnu and are considered auspicious. Devotees believe that worshipping Lord Vishnu and observing a fast on Ekdashi tithi helps in attaining moksha and getting away from material pleasures of the world.

June 6 will be marked as Apara Ekadashi, as per the Hindu Vedic calendar, Panchang. The day is said to bring ‘apara’ or countless blessings from the lord. The fast observed on this ekadashi will be broken on June 7, between 5:23 am and 8:10 am.

Since this day is considered pious by many people, puja will be done according to the shubh muhurat, as mentioned in the day’s Panchang. Irrespective of Apara Ekadashi, many people choose to follow the Vedic Calendar to do important rituals, pujas, ceremonies and activities like buying something new. It is a popular belief that if things are done during the auspicious timing of the day, they will bear more fruit.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE AND MOONSET TIME:

Sunrise- 06:00 am

Sunset- 07:14 pm

Moonrise- 03:19 am on June 7

Moonset- 03:47 pm

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JUNE 6:

Nakshatra for the day is Ashwini upto 02:28 AM on June 7, after which Bharani will begin. The sun will be in Vrishabha rashi while the moon will be in Mesha rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 6:

Any task done according to auspicious timings is said to bring desired results. Each day is divided into several periods of time, some of these are auspicious, while others are not. Abhijit muhurat is considered to the most auspicious of all. On Sunday, it will be observed from 11:52 am to 12:47 pm.

HERE ARE THE OTHER SHUBH MUHURATS FOR THE DAY:

Brahma Muhurat - 04:02 AM to 04:42 AM

Godhuli Muhurat- 07:03 to 07:27 PM

Amrit Kalam- 06:22 PM to 08:10 PM

Vijaya Muhurta- 02:38 AM to 03:34 PM

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 6:

There are several inauspicious timings for a day that are not considered favourable to perform any puja or ritual. Rahu Kalam is the most inauspicious period in a day, which will be between 05:32 PM and 07:16 PM.

OTHER ASHUBH MUHURATS ARE:

Gulikai Kalam- 03:48 PM to 05:32 PM

Varjyam- 09:58 PM to 11:46 PM

Yamaganda- 12:20 PM to 02:04 PM

