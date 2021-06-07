Aaj Ka Panchang, June 7, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

As per Panchang, Monday, June 7, is Jyeshtha and will have Dwadashi tithi till 8:48 am after which Triyodashi will start. For followers of Hindu tradition of timekeeping and calendar, also known as Panchang or Vedic Calendar, knowing the auspicious timings for important work is a way of ensuring that whatever they proceed to do bears its fruits. Based on Vedic calculations of position of planets, moon and sun, Panchang predicts both favourable and unfavourable phases of the day. In general, Monday or Somvaar is dedicated to Lord Shiva with several people keeping a fast to seek his blessings.

As per astrology, Monday is ruled by the Moon and is good for buying agriculture equipment, gemstones and jewelry. It is also a good day for tourism.

The details for today include:

Sunrise: 5:23 AM

Sunset: 7:17 PM

Moonrise: 3:51 AM, June 8

Moonset: 4:39 PM

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details:

On Monday, Dwadashi tithi will last upto 08:28 AM after which Triyodashi tithi will begin. Nakshatra for the day will be Bharani. The Moon will be in the Mesha or Aries sign while the Sun will be in the Vrishabha or Taurus sign. While the Surya Pada will be in Rohini on Monday.

Shubh Muhurat:

The Brahma Muhurta on Monday will last from 04:02 AM to 04:42 AM. The Vijaya Muhurta will last from 02:39 PM to 03:53 PM on Monday and the Godhuli Muhurat, which also happens the most auspicious muhurat among all, will last from 07:04 PM to 07:28 PM.

Ashubh Muhurat:

Rahu Kalam, the most inauspicious time period of the day, will last from 07:07 AM to 08:51 AM. Gulikai Kalam will last from 02:04 AM to 03:49 PM. Yamaganda will remain from 10:30 AM to 12:20 PM. The Vidaal Yoga will remain from the entire day.

