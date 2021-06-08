Aaj Ka Panchang, June 8, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

June 8 will mark the thirteenth day or the trayodashi in the Krishna Paksha (waning phase) of the Jyestha month in the Hindu calendar. The day will be Tuesday or Mangalvaar, dedicated to the Mars planet or Mangal grah. The Lord of Trayodashi Tithi is Kamadeva and those born on this tithi should worship Lord Kamadeva.

Worshipping Kamadeva is considered auspicious and helpful in laying a strong base for married life or in making a person successful in relationships. Tuesday will also mark the occasion of Masik Karthigai or Karthigai Deepam, a Tamil festival observed by devotees of Lord Shiva and Lord Murugan every month when the Karthigai Nakshatra prevails.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Time:

Sunrise- 05:23 am

Sunset- 07:18 pm

Moonrise- 04:26 am on June 9

Moonset- 05:33 pm

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details:

Trayodashi tithi will prevail till 11:24 am on Tuesday after which Chaturdashi tithi will begin. Nakshatra for the day will be Bharani which will last upto 05:36 am, followed by Krittika nakshatra. The Moon will be in the Mesha or Aries sign till 12:23 pm, after which it will move to Vrishabha or Taurus,while the Sun will be in the Vrishabha or Taurus sign.

Shubh Muhurat:

It is believed that any important task done during the auspicious timings is said to bring desired results. Each day is divided into several periods of time, some of these are auspicious. Abhijit muhurat is considered to be the most auspicious of all. On Tuesday, it will be observed from 11:52 am to 12:48 pm. Other muhurats for the day are:

Brahma Muhurta: 04:02 am to 04:42 am

Vijaya Muhurta : 02:39 pm to 03:35 pm

Godhuli Muhurat :07:04 pm to 07:28 pm

Ashubh Muhurat:

Any work done during the ashubh muhurat will most likely not bring out the desired results. Rahu Kalam is believed to be the most inauspicious period of the day, which will be between 03:49 pm to 05:33 pm on Tuesday. Other inauspicious timings are:

Gulikai Kalam- 12:20 pm to 02:05 pm

Varjyam- 07:10 pm to 08:59 pm

Yamaganda- 08:52 am to 10:36 am

