Aaj ka Panchang: Know About Nakshatra, Abhijit Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details of the Day

As per the Hindu Panchang, February 7 is the Krishna Paksha Ekadashi Tithi of Magha Mass in Vikrama Samvata 2077. The day is Sunday and the Ekadashi Tithi will start before sunrise at 6.26 am as it will take place at 7.06 am. In Vedic astrology, the Tithi is depicted by the time of sunrise, which means whatever Tithi is prevailing on or before sunrise will be considered as the tithi for the day. The sunset will take place at 6.05 pm. The Ekadashi Tithi will prevail till 4.47 am on Monday, February 8.

The day will also mark Shattila Ekadashi. Hindus observe fast on Shattila Ekadashi to seek blessings from Lord Vishnu. The Ekadashi fast is observed for one day and the Parana is done on next day i.e, Dwadashi Tithi. As per the beliefs, it is necessary to break Ekadashi fast within Dwadashi Tithi, unless it concludes before sunrise.

Know about the auspicious time, puja muhurat, sunrise time, Nakshatra and other details here.

Sunrise time- 7.06 am

Sunset time- 6.05 pm

Moonrise time- 4.10 am, February 8

Moonset time- 1.43 pm, February 8

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi details:

Ekadashi Tithi will conclude at 4.47 am on February 8, after which Dwadashi Tithi will begin. The Nakshatra will be Jyeshtha till 4.15 pm and then Mula Nakshatra will prevail. The sun will remain in Makar (Capricorn) Rashi, while the moon will remain in Vrishchika (Scorpio) Rashi till 4.15 am and then enter in Dhanu (Sagittarius) Rashi.

Auspicious Muhurat for February 7:

The most auspicious period of the day is known as Abhijit Muhurat, which prevail for around 40-45 minutes every day. On February 7, the Abhijit Muhurat will take place between 12.13 pm and 12.57 pm. Apart from thism Brahma Muhurat and Amrit Kalam are also believed to be the auspicious time in Vedic Panchang.

Inauspicious timings for February 7:

Rahu Kalam, the inauspicious timeframe of the day, will start at 4.43 am and will conclude at 6.05 pm. Gulikai Kalam and Varjyam are also considered as ashubh muhurat to start any new thing in Hindu Panchang.