Aaj ka Panchang: Know About Nakshatra, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details

According to Hindu beliefs, it is very important and significant to plan and perform any new task, including vital works, at an auspicious time or Shubh Muhurat. Therefore, going through a Panchang will help you know the required details on the same. Hindu Panchang is the Vedic Calendar containing all the major details about the day, month, auspicious time, inauspicious time, Nakshatra and Tithi. January 24 will mark the Shukla Paksha Ekadashi Tithi of Paush Mass in Vikram Samvat 2077, as per the Panchang.

The day is Ravivara (Sunday) and the Ekadashi Tithi will remain upto 10:57 pm IST, after which Shukla Paksha Dwadashi Tithi will begin. The day will start with the sunrise at 7.13 am and the sunset will be marked at 5.54 pm.

Read the article to know the auspicious time, puja muhurat and other details:

• Sunrise time- 7.13 am

• Sunset time- 5.54 pm

• Moonrise time- 2:00 pm

• Moonset time- 4:12 am, January 25

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi details:

Ekadashi Tithi will conclude at 10:57 pm on January 24 and the Nakshatra will be Rohini upto 12:01 am on Monday, January 25. After this, Mrigashirsha Nakshatra will begin and remain the entire day on January 25 till midnight. Talking about the Rashi details, the sun will remain in Makar (Capricorn) Rashi, while the moon will enter in Vrishabha (Tauras) Rashi.

Auspicious timings for January 24:

Abhijit Muhurat, which is the 28th nakshatra in Vedic astrology and is considered one of the most auspicious and powerful Muhurat, will prevail from 12.12 pm to 12.55 pm on January 24.

Inauspicious timings for January 24:

Rahu Kalam, which is considered as the most inauspicious time in Vedic astrology, will start at 4:34 pm and will conclude at 5.54 pm. This time is generally not preferred by people to start something new.