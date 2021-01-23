Aaj ka Panchang: Know About Nakshatra, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details

Panchang is the Vedic Calendar which has all the information about the day, month, auspicious time, inauspicious time, Nakshatra and Tithi, as per the Hindu beliefs. It is very significant for Hindus to plan any new beginnings at an auspicious time or Shubh Muhurat. The auspicious and inauspicious timings play a significant role in Hindu religion to start any new work. The people also follow the lunar as well as the solar calendars. Hindu Panchang is a calendar which is based on timings, Kaal, Nakshatra and Muhurat.

As per the Panchang, January 23 is the Shukla Paksha Dashami Tithi of Paush Maas in Vikram Samvat 2077. The day is Shaniwar (Saturday) and the Dashami Tithi will remain till 7.38 pm IST, after which Shukla Paksha Ekadashi Tithi will begin and remain till 9.28 pm IST on January 24. The day will start with the sunrise at 7.13 am and the sunset will take place at 5.53 pm.

Read the auspicious time, puja muhurat, auspicious time and other details here:

Sunrise time- 7.14 am

Sunset time- 5.51 pm

Moonrise time- 12.14 pm

Moonset time- 1.27 am, January 24

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi details:

Dashami Tithi will conclude at 7.38 pm on January 23 and the Nakshatra will be Krittika or Karthigai or Karthika till 9:33 PM on Saturday. After this, Rohini Nakshatra will begin and remain the entire day on January 24 till midnight. The sun will remain in Makar (Capricorn) Rashi, while the moon will enter in Vrishabha (Tauras) Rashi and will remain till 11.57 am on January 25.

Auspicious timings for January 23:

Abhijit Muhurat, the 28th nakshatra in Vedic astrology, is considered as the most auspicious and powerful Muhurat and it will prevail from 12.12 pm to 12.52 pm on January 23.

Inauspicious timings for January 23:

Rahu Kalam, the most inauspicious time in Vedic astrology, will start at 9.53 am and will conclude at 11.13 am. People usually avoid this period to start something new.