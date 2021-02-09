Aaj ka Panchang: Know About Nakshatra, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details of The Day

The Hindu Panchang, which is a Vedic Calendar, is used for planning for the day and includes auspicious time, inauspicious time, Nakshatra and Tithi get the favourable outcome. It is believed doing things at a particular time can bring success, happiness and wealth. The Hindu calendar is also important to practice astrology and observing fasting days.

According to the Panchang, February 9, is the Krishna Paksha Trayodashi Tithi of Magha Maas in Vikram Samvat 2077. The day is Tuesday and the Trayodashi Tithi will remain up to 02:05 am till February 10, after which Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi Tithi will begin and remain till 1:08 am, February 11. The day will start with the sunrise at 7.02 am and the sunset will be marked at 6:08 pm.

Here are the other important details:

Sunrise time- 7.02 am

Sunset time- 6:08 pm

Moonrise time- 6:02 am, February 10

Moonset time- 3:42 pm, February 10

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi details:

Trayodashi Tithi will conclude at 02:05 am on February 10. The Nakshatra will be Purva Ashadha and will stay till 02:39 pm on Tuesday. After this, Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra will begin. Coming to the Rashi details, the sun will remain in Makara (Capricorn) Rashi, while the moon will enter Dhanu (Sagittarius) Rashi and will remain there up to 8:31 pm, after which it will move to Makara (Capricorn) Rashi.

Auspicious timings:

On Tuesday, Abhijit Muhurat will prevail from 12:13 pm to 12:57 pm. The muhurat is generally for 40-45 minutes and is considered to be one of the most auspicious and powerful Muhurats.

Inauspicious timings:

Rahu Kalam will start at 3:21 pm and will conclude at 4:45 pm. In the Vedic astrology, this period is considered as the most inauspicious time and hence, it is generally not preferred by anyone to start something new as it is said to cause harm or hamper the growth.