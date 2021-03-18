Aaj ka Panchang: Know About the Auspicious Muhurat and other details for March 18

March 18, 2021 will be marked as the Shukla Paksha Panchami in the Hindu month of Phalguna of Vikram Samvata 2077. The day will also be observed as Meena Karthik Deepam. It will be Thursday, also known as Brihaspativaar or Veervaar. Thursdays are considered auspicious for the worship of Sai Baba of Shirdi. Devotees of Brihaspatidev also worship banana plants on this day and wear yellow colours.

These details are according to the Hindu Panchang, which is a Vedic calendar that is followed for traditional worshipping. Marking special occasions as per muhurats and kaals is said to bring prosperity, wealth and luck to the devotees.

Sunrise, sunset, Moonrise and moonset time:

Sunrise will be at 06:27 am and mark the beginning of the day, while the sunset will be at 06:31 pm. The moonrise on the day according to the Panchang will be marked at 9.15 am, while moonset time is 10:56 pm.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for March 18:

Panchami Tithi will be upto 02:09 am on March 19, followed by Shasthi tithi. Nakshatra for the day will be Bharani up to 10:35 am, after which Krittika will begin. Moon will be in Mesha (Aries) rashi till 5.22pm, while Sun will prevail Meena (Pisces) rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for March 18:

Abhijit muhurat, the most auspicious timing that last for around 45 minutes, will be from 12:05 pm to 12:53 pm. The Brahma Muhurat will be marked from 04:51 am on March 19 to 05:39 am, while Vijaya Muhurat will be from 02:30 pm to 03:18 pm.

Ashubh Muhurat for March 18:

Rahu Kalam is the most inauspicious timing of the day, which will be marked from 02:00 pm to 03:30 pm. The other ashubh muhurat on the day are Gulikai Kalam, Varjyam, Dur Muhurtam and Yamaganda.