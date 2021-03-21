Aaj ka Panchang: Know About the Auspicious Muhurat and other details for March 21

According to Panchang, which is also a Vedic calendar, Sunday, March 21 is the Shukla Paksha Saptami Tithi in the Hindu month of Phalguna of Vikram Samvata 2077. The day will be Sunday or Raviwara. People are advised to read the Hindu Calendar early in the morning so that they can get all the required details to get their works done at the correct time, following the auspicious timings and nakshatras. Below are the details provided for your consideration to know about the day like shubh muhurat, Rahu Kaal, Nakshatra among others. According to the Hindu beliefs, following these pieces of information can bring prosperity, wealth and luck.

Sunrise, sunset, moonrise and moonset time:

Sunrise at 06:24 am will mark the beginning of the day, while the sunset will happen at 06:32 pm. At 11:15 am, moonrise will take place while moonset time is 01:36 am on March 22.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for March 21:

Saptami Tithi will prevail upto 07:09 am,then Ashtami Tithi will begin. Nakshatra for the day will be Mrigashirsha upto 07:25 pm, after which Ardra will start. Moon will be in Mithuna (Gemini) Rashi,while the sun will prevail in Meena (Pisces) Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for March 21:

Abhijit Muhurat, which is one of the most auspicious timings of the day, will be from 12:04 pm to 12:52 pm. It usually lasts for 45 minutes. The other shubh muhurats of the day include the Amrit Kalam, which will be from 09:38 am to 11:25 am, while the Godhuli Muhurat will prevail from 06:20 pm to 06:44 pm.

Ashubh Muhurat for March 21:

Rahu Kalam, one of the most inauspicious timings of the day, will be between 05:01 pm to 06:32 pm. Gulikai Kalam and Varjyam are the other two ashubh muhurats and will prevail from 03:30 pm to 05:01 pm and from 04:32 am on March 22 to 06:16 am on March 22, respectively.