Aaj ka Panchang: Know About Tithi, Nakshatra and Shubh Muhurat for March 19

March 19 will mark Shukla Paksha Shashthi Tithi of Phalguna Maas in Vikram Samvat 2077. The day is Friday and will be observed as Skanda Sashti. Skanda is a Hindu deity popular among Tamil Hindus. Lord Skanda is believed to be the son of God Shiva and Goddess Parvati. In south India, Skanda is believed to be the younger brother of Lord Ganesha and is also known as Murugan, Kartikeyan and Subramanya. Devotees observe a day-long fast during Shukla Paksha Shashthi Tithi.

Sunrise and Sunset time for March 19:

Sunrise time – 6.26 amSunset time – 6.32 pmMoonrise time – 9.50 amMoonset time – 11.51 pm

Tithi, Nakshatra, Rashi and Other Details for March 19:

Shashti Tithi will prevail till 4.48 pam on March 20 and then Saptami Tithi will begin. Nakshatra will be Krittika upto 01:44 pm and after that, it will be Rohini for the rest of the day. Moon will enter in Vrishabha (Taurus)Rashi and the sun will remain in Meena (Pisces) Rashi for few more days. The Yoga for the day will be Vishkambha upto 11:00 am and then it will be Priti while Karana will be Kaulava upto 03:30 pm.

Shubh Muhurats on March 19:

Abhijit muhurat, Amrit Kalam, Vijaya Muhurat, Ravi Yoga and Nishita muhurat are said to be the auspicious muhurat among others in Vedic panchang. These muhurats exist for a certain period of time almost every day. Among all of them, Abhijit muhurat is believed to be the most auspicious one to perform any puja or hawan. On March 19, it will take place between 12:05 pm and 12:53 pm.

Inauspicious timings for March 19:

Rahu kalam, the most inauspicious timeframe for the day, will take place between 10:58 am and 12:29 pm on March 19. This period is believed to be governed by planet Rahu which is evil and hence all the auspicious works are avoided to perform.