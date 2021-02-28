Aaj Ka Panchang: Know About Tithi, Nakshatra, Shubh Muhurat & Rahu Kaal for February 28

People in India follow Panchang, which is a Vedic Calendar, to know details regarding important social and religious events including festivals, vrats, and many more. It gives the information about the auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day, Nakshatra, Tithi, etc and hence enables people to find out the correct time or Muhurat to perform a task or any ritual. According to the Hindu calendar, February 28is the Pratipada Tithi of Krishna Paksha, Magha Mass in Vikram Samvat 2077 and the day is Raviwara (Sunday).

As per the Panchang, every month comprises 30 tithis and is divided into two pakshas — namely Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha. Purnima is the last day or Tithi of Shukla Paksha while Amavasya is the last Tithi of Krishna Paksha. However, the first Tithi of any of the Paksha is known by the same name, that is Pratipada.

Below are the details which one should know about the day:

Sunrise: 06:46 am

Sunset: 06:21 pm

Moonrise: 07:30 pm

Moonset: 07:36 am on March 1

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi details:

February 28 is the Pratipada Tithi which will prevail up to 11:18 am after which Dwitiya Tithi will begin. The Nakshatra will be Purva Phalguni up to 09:36 am, after which Uttara Phalguni will start.The sun will remain in Kumbha (Aquarius) Rashi, while the moon will be in Simha (Leo) Rashi up to 03:07 pm and will then enter Kanya (Virgo) Rashi.

Auspicious Muhurat for February 28:

Regarded as the most fruitful and auspicious time of the day, Abhijit Muhurat on Sunday, February 28 will prevail from 12:10 pm to 12:57 pm followed by the other two Shubh Muhurats of the day that is Godhuli Muhurat from06:09 pm to 06:33 pm and Vijay Muhurat from 02:29 pm to 03:15 pm.

Inauspicious timings for February 28:

Regarded as the most inauspicious time of the day, Rahu Kalam will take place between 04:54 pm and 06:21 am, while the Gulikai Kalam and Varjyam will run from 03:27 pm to 04:54 pm, and 04:12 pm to 05:40 pm, respectively,on February 28.