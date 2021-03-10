Aaj ka Panchang: Know about Tithi, Nakshatra, Shubh Muhurat & Rahu Kaal for March 10

According to Hindu Panchang, March 10 will be marked as Krishan Paksha Dwadashi Tithi of Phalguna Maas in Vikram Samvat 2077. The day will also mark Vijaya Ekadashi Parana as well as Pradosh Vrat. The Hindu devotees who kept a long day fast on Ekadashi Tithi can break their fast between 06:36 am and 08:58 am on March 10. The Dwadashi tithi will prevail till 2.40 pm. Vijaya Ekadashi vrat is observed to seek blessings from Lord Vishnu.

Here are the other details of the day:

Sunrise time – 6.36 amSunset time – 6.27 pmMoonrise time – 5.32 am on March 11Moonset time – 3.34 pm on March 11

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi details:

Dwadashi Tithi will conclude at 2.40 pm,after which Trayodashi will begin. Nakshatra for the day will be Shravana, up to 09:03 pm and Moon will be in Makara (Capricorn) Rashi, while the sun will prevail in Kumbha (Aquarius) Rashi for a couple of days.

Shubh Muhurats:

Abhijit muhurat, Ravi Yoga and Amrit kalam are considered as the most auspicious time in Hindu scriptures. Abhijit muhurat is the 8th muhurat of Hindu Scriptures that prevails for around 45 minutes in between sunrise and sunset. It is believed to be blessed by Lord Vishnu. On March 10, there will be no Abhijit muhurat, however, Amrit Kalam will prevail between 10:30 am and12:07 pm.

Inauspicious timings:

Rahu kalam is the most inauspicious timeframes of the day which is avoided by Hindus to start any new work. It takes place for around 90 minutes in between sunrise and sunset. On March 10, it will prevail between 12:32 pm and02:00 pm.