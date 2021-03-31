Aaj ka Panchang: Know Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for March 31

March 31 is the Krishna Paksha Tritiya Tithi of Hindi month Chaitra in Vikram Samvat 2077. The day is Budhawara (Wednesday) and Tritiya tithi will prevail till 2.06 pm. The day will also be observed as Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi as Chaturthi tithi will start at 2.06 pm. The Chaturthi Tithi of every paksha is dedicated to Vighnaharta Ganesha. The Shukla Paksha Chaturthi Tithi is observed as Vinayaka Chaturthi, while Krishna Paksha Chaturthi is known as Sankashti vrat.

On Sankashti Chaturthi, devotees keep a day-long fast and perform puja of Lord Ganesha. The fast is broken after seeing the moon. The Sankashti Chaturthi during Chaitra maas is known as Bhalachandra Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi.

Sunrise and Sunset time for March 31:

Sunrise time – 6.12 am

Sunset time – 6.38 pm

Moonrise time – 9.39 pm

Moonset time – 8.02 am on April 1

Tithi, Nakshatra, Rashi and Other Details for March 31:

The Tritiya Tithi will prevail till 2.06 pm on March 31 after that Chaturthi tithi will continuetill10.59 am on April 1. Nakshatra will be Swati up to 09:45 am and after that Vishakha Nakshatra will remain for the whole day. Moon will be in Tula (Libra) Rashi up to 01:56 am on April 1, while the sun will remain in Meena (Pisces) Rashi.

Shubh Muhuraton March 31:

According to Hindu panchang, the hours of the day is divided into 30 muhurats among which Abhijit muhurat, Brahma muhurat, Vijaya muhurat and Amrit kalam are said to be the auspicious muhurat to perform any puja or start any work. According to the panchang of March 31, there will be no Abhijit Muhurat for the day.

Inauspicious timings for March 31:

According to Hindu panchang, the most inauspicious muhurat Rahu kalam will take place from 12:25 pm to 01:59 pm. This period is believed to be governed by planet Rahu which interferes with puja or Hawan or any auspicious work due to its malefic nature.