Aaj ka Panchang: Know Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal & Other Details for March 30

March 30 is the Krishna Paksha Dwitiya Tithi in the Hindu month of Chaitra Mass (month) of Vikram Samvata 2077. The day will be Tuesday or Mangalwara. Panchang is a Vedic calendar that gives details about a particular day including Tithi, Nakshatra, Muhurats, etc. The day will also mark the celebration of Holi Bhai Dooj or Bhratri Dwitiya. The festival is observed on the second day that is Dwitiya Tithi according to the Hindu calendar and is said to strengthen the bond of affection between brothers and sisters.

People can note that there are two Bhai Dooj in the Hindu calendar. The other one is observed two days after Deepavali Puja and is also known as Bhai Dooj.

Here is all you need to know about March 30:

Sunrise, sunset, moonrise, and moonset time:

Sunrise will be at 06:14 am and will mark the beginning of the day while the sunset will be at 06:37 pm. At 08:29 pm moonrise will take place while moonset time is 07:23 am.

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi Details for March 30:

Dwitiya Tithi will prevail up to 05:27 pm on March 30 after which Tritiya Tithi will begin. Nakshatra for the day will be Chitra up to 12:22 pm, after which Swati Nakshatra will start. Moon will be in Tula (Libra) Rashi while the sun will prevail in Meena (Pisces) Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for March 30:

From 12:00 pm to 12:50 pm, the most auspicious timing of the day that is Abhijit Muhurat will prevail. The duration of Abhijit Muhurat is generally 45 minutes. The other shubh muhurats include the Amrit Kalam and Godhuli Muhurat which will be from 06:41 am to 08:06 am and from 06:25 pm to 06:49 pm respectively.

Ashubh Muhurat for March 30:

From 03:31 pm to 05:04 pm, the most inauspicious timing of the day that is Rahu Kalam will prevail. The other ashubh muhurat like the Gulikai Kalam will be from 12:25 pm to 01:58 pm and Varjyam will prevail from 05:21 pm to 06:47 pm.