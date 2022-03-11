Aaj Ka Panchang, March 11, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

The Panchang for Friday or Shukrawar will mark the Navami Tithi in the Phalguna month which is currently under the Shukla Paksha of the lunar phase. The day will also be overshadowed by the Ravi Yoga. This auspicious muhurat comes into effect under specific and very distinct nakshatra distance between the Sun and Moon. Ravi Yoga comes into its formation when the Moon is four nakshatras away from the Sun.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MARCH 11

According to Panchang, the sunrise is expected to take place at 06:36 AM. The timing for sunset is predicted to be 06:27 PM. The moon rises on March 11 at 12:01 PM, while the moonset is predicted to take place at 02:37 AM on March 12, according to Panchang.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MARCH 11

The Navami tithi will be in effect for the full night on March 10 on Friday after which the Dashmi tithi will come into effect. The Mrigashirsha nakshatra or constellation will be effective upto 02:36 PM on Friday after which Ardra nakshatra will come into effect. According to Panchang, the Moon will be in Mithuna Rashi. The Sun will continue to be in Kumbha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 11

According to Panchang, the Ravi Yoga will be effective from 02:36 PM to 06:35 AM, on March 12. The Abhijit muhurat will prevail on Friday from 12:08 PM to 12:55 PM. The Brahma muhurat will come into effect at 04:58 AM and remain so till 05:47 AM. The Godhuli muhurat will come in effect from 06:15 PM and prevail till 06:39 PM. Vijaya muhurat will be in effect from 02:30 PM to 03:17 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 11

Panchang predicts the inauspicious muhurat, Rahu Kalam muhurat, will be in effect from 11:02 AM to 12:31 PM. Timings for Dur Muhurtam on Friday will be from 08:58 AM to 09:45 AM. The Yamaganda muhurat will prevail from 03:29 PM to 04:58 PM, while the Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be prevailing from 08:05 AM to 09:33 AM, according to Panchang.

