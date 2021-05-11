Aaj Ka Panchang, May 11, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Tuesday

As per the Hindu calendar, May 11 is the Krishna Paksha Amavasya Tithi of Hindi month Vaishakha in Vikram Samvat 2078 and the day is Mangalwara (Tuesday). The Amavasya tithi will prevail till 12.29 am, May 12. Tuesday is dedicated to Lord Hanuman who is known as one of the greatest devotees of Lord Ram. Devotees observe fast and worship Lord Hanuman by offering red flowers, vermilion, and clothes. He is also known as Sankantmochan and hence it is believed that whoever worships him, their all worries go away.

Sunset and Moonrise time for May 11:

Sunset time- 7.02 pm

Moonrise time- There will be no moonrise as today is Amavasya Tithi.

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi Details for May 11:

Amavasya Tithi will prevail up to 12.29 am on May 12. The Nakshatra will be Bharani upto 11:31 pm and then it will be Krittika. Sun will remain in Mesha Rashi for more days and Moon will also prevail in Mesha Rashi.

Shubh Muhurats on May 11:

The most auspicious muhurat is known as Abhijit Muhurat as per the Vedic panchang. It is said that performing any puja or auspicious work during this time considered very auspicious. On May 11, it will prevail between 11:51 am to 12:45 pm, while the Vijaya Muhurta will take place from 02:33 pm to 03:27 pm. Other auspicious muhurats like Godhuli Muhurat and Amrit kalam will prevail between 06:49 pm to 07:13 pm, and 6.06 pm to 07.55 pm respectively.

Inauspicious timings for May 11:

The most auspicious muhurat Rahu kalam will last from 3.40 pm to 05:20 pm on May 11. Other inauspicious muhurat like Gulikai Kalam and Varjyam will take place between 12:18 pm to 01:59 pm and 07:16 am to 09:04 am.

