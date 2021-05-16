Aaj Ka Panchang, May 16, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Sunday

May 16 will be the Shukla Paksha Chaturthi Tithi of Vaishakha month in Vikram Samvat 2078. The Chaturthi tithi will remain up to 10.00 am. The day will be Raviwara (Sunday). Raviwara is dedicated to Lord Sun. On this day, Hindus offer prayer to Lord Sun with red sandalwood and red flowers to please him and seek blessings. Many devotees also observe fast on this day as it is believed that keeping fast on Sunday saves one from various skin diseases. Know about the tithi, timings, Nakshatra, and other crucial details for May 16.

Sunrise and Sunset time for May 16

Sunrise time - 05:30 am

Sunset time - 07.06 pm

Moonrise time - 08.41 am

Moonset time - 11.12 pm

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi Details for May 16:

Chaturthi Tithi will last up to 10.00 am and then Panchami tithi will begin to stay till the next morning. The Nakshatra will be Ardra up to 10.14 am, followed byPunarvasu. Sun will remain in Vrishabha Rashi and Moon will be in Mithuna Rashi for today.

Shubh Muhurats on May 16:

In the Hindu community, panchang plays a crucial role as it depicts the auspicious muhurat. It is said that anything done on Shubh muhurat brings good fortune and favorable results. Abhijit Muhurat, the most auspicious muhurat in Vedic astrology, will prevail from 11:50 am to 12:45 pm on May 16. Check the timeframes for other shubh muhurat

Vijaya Muhurta: 02:34 pm to 03:28 pm

Godhuli Muhurta: 06:52 pm to 07:16 pm

Inauspicious timings for May 16:

Rahu Kalam, the most inauspicious muhurat will take place between 05:24 pm and 07:06 pm on May 16. Hindus are advised to avoid this time to buy something or to start something as it will be under the influence of Rahu. Other inauspicious muhurats for May 16 are

Yamaganda: 12:18 pm to 02:00 pm

Gulikai Kalam: 03:42 pm to 05:24 pm

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here