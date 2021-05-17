Aaj Ka Panchang, May 17, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Monday

As per the Panchang (Vedic Calendar), May 17 is Somwara, Panchami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Vaishakha in the year Vikram Samvat 2078. Somwara or Monday is dedicated to Lord Shiva as per Hindu faith. Devotees observe fast on Monday for the Lord’s blessings. People worship him and visit shrines to perform puja especially, Ardhanarishwara puja. They also chant the mantra ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ and read scriptures such as Shiva Purana to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva.

Here are the tithi, rashi, nakshastra and other details of the day:

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Time:

Sunrise on Monday will take place at 5:44 am while the sunset will be at 06:42 pm.

The moonrise is 09:57 am and moonset time is at 11:29 pm.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details:

Panchami Tithi will prevail up to 11:34 am and then it will be Shashthi tithi for the whole day. The Nakshatra will be Punarvasu upto 01:22 pm, later Pushya will begin. Sun will move to Vrishabha Rashi and will prevail for a couple of days. The Surya Nakashatra will be in Krittika on Monday.

The moon will move to Mithun Rashi and will stay up to 06:53 am before moving to Karka Rashi. The Nakshatra for the day will be Punarvasu upto 01:22 pm after which Pushya will start. It will prevail till 02:13 am on May 18.

Shubh Muhurats on May 17:

Out of all the auspicious times, Abhijit Muhurat is the most fortunate. It will begin at 11:47 am and end at 12:39 pm on May 17.

Other than this, Godhuli Muhurta will prevail from 06:29 pm to 06:53 pm and Amrit Kalam will start at 10:45 am and end at 12:30 pm in the afternoon. Whereas Sayahna Sandhya will last from 06:42 pm to 07:48 pm.

Ashubh Muhurat on May 17:

Rahu Kalam, the most inauspicious time of the day will prevail from 07:21 am to 08:58 am on May 17.

While Gulikai Kalam will take place from 1:50 pm to 3:27 pm, Varjyam will last from 9:53 pm to 11:35 pm.

