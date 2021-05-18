Aaj Ka Panchang, May 18, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Tuesday

May 18 will be the Shukla Paksha Shashthi Tithi of Vaishakha Maas in Vikram Samvat 2078. The Shashthi tithi will remain up to 12.32 pm. The day will be Mangalwar (Tuesday). The day Mangalwara is dedicated to Lord Hanuman who is believed to the 11th Rudra avatar of Lord Shiva. Lord Hanuman was born to Lord Vayu and Mata Anjani and is known as one of the greatest devotees of Lord Ram.

Hindus have great faith in Lord Hanuman. It is said that Lord Hanuman keeps all the worries and problems away from his devotee. Know about the tithi, timings, Nakshatra, and other crucial details for May 18.

Sunrise and Sunset time for May 18

Sunrise time- 05:29 am

Sunset time- 07.07 pm

Moonrise time- 10.33 am

Moonset time- 12.42 pm, May 19

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi Details for May 18:

Shashthi Tithi will last up to 12.32 pm and then the Saptami tithi will start and remain till the next morning. The Nakshatra will be Pushya upto 02:55 pm, followed by Ashlesha. Sun will remain in Vrishabha Rashi and Moon will shift to Karka Rashi.

Shubh Muhurats on May 18:

In the Hindu community, the auspicious muhurat is depicted on the basis of movements of celestial bodies. It is believed that anything done on Shubh muhurat brings favorable results. Abhijit Muhurat, the most auspicious muhurat, will take place between 11:50 am and 12:45 pm on May 18. Check the timeframes for other shubh muhurat

Vijaya Muhurta: 02:34 pm to 03:29 pm

Godhuli Muhurta: 06:53 pm to 07:17 pm

Inauspicious timings for May 18:

There are certain timeframes that are believed to be in the bad influence of stars. The most inauspicious muhurat Rahu Kalam will prevail between 03.42 pm and 05:24 pm on May 18. Other inauspicious muhurats for May 18 are

Yamaganda: 08.53 am to 10.35 am

Gulikai Kalam: 12.18 pm to 02.00 pm

