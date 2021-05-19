Aaj Ka Panchang, May 19, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Wednesday

Many believers of Hindu religion like to consult the ancient vedic astrology for auspicious timings before making any decision. This way one can ensure that they are choosing the right time and that the stars will act in their favour, as the belief goes.

According to the Hindu calendar, May 19, 2021, is the Shukla Paksha, in Saptami 2078 Aananda, and Vikrama Samvata. The day will be Wednesday or Budhvar and will mark the Bhadra and Ganda Moola.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Time:

Sunrise, on Wednesday, will take place at 05:28 am while the sunset will be at 7:07 pm. The moonrise will be around 11:33 am. The moonset time will be around 01:21 am on May 20.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details:

On Wednesday, Saptami tithi will last upto 12:50 pm, after which Ashtami will begin. Nakshatra for the day will be Ashlesha till 03:48 pm after which Magha will set in.

The moon will be in Karka or Cancer sign up to 03:48pm after which it will shift to Simha or Leo while the Sun will be in Vrishabha or Taurus sign. While the Surya Nakashatra will be in Krittika on Wednesday.

Shubh Muhurat:

The Vijaya Muhurta will last from 02:34 PM to 03:29 PM on Wednesday and the Godhuli Muhurat will last from 06:54 PM to 07:18 PM. The Sayahna Sandhya will last from 07:07 PM to 08:09 PM while Amrit Kalam will laste from 02:09 PM to 03:48 PM on Wednesday.

Ashubh Muhurat:

Rahu Kalam, the most Ashubh muhurat of the day, will last from 12:18 PM to 02:00 PM. Gulikai Kalam will take place from 10:35 AM to 12:18 PM. Yamaganda will remain from 07:11 AM to 08:53 AM. The Ganda Moola will be prevalent throughout the day.

