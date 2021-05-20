Aaj Ka Panchang, May 20, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Thursday

May 20 will mark the Shukla Paksha Ashtami Tithi of Vaishakha Maas in Vikram Samvat 2078. The Ashtami tithi will remain up to 12.23 pm. The day will be Guruwar (Thursday). The day is dedicated to Lord Brihaspati known as the priest of gods. The day will also be observed as Masik Durgashtami vrat. On this day, devotees of Goddess Durga observe a day-long fast and worship her. Know about the tithi, timings, Nakshatra, and other crucial details for May 20

Sunrise and Sunset time for May 20:

Sunrise time: 05:28 am

Sunset time: 7.08 pm

Moonrise time: 12.34 pm

Moonset time: 1.58 am, May 20

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi Details for May 20:

Ashtami Tithi will last up to 12.23 pm and then the Navami tithi will begin and remain till the next day. The Nakshatra will be Magha upto 03:58 pm and then it will be Purva Phalguni. Sun will prevail in Vrishabha Rashi and Moon will transition to Simha Rashi.

Shubh Muhurats on May 20:

Hindus significantly follow the auspicious muhurat to perform any puja, Yagna, or other auspicious work. Among all the auspicious muhurat Abhijit Muhurat is the most auspicious one and will take place between 11:50 am and 12:45 pm on May 20. Check the timeframes for other auspicious muhurat

Vijaya Muhurta: 02:35 pm to 03:29 pm

Godhuli Muhurta: 06:54 pm to 07:18 pm

Inauspicious timings for May 20:

Rahu kalam is known as the most inauspicious muhurat that believed to be in the bad influence of Rahu planet. It will prevail between 2.00 pm and 03.43 pm on May 20. Other inauspicious muhurats for May 20 are

Yamaganda: 05:28 am to 07:10 am

Gulikai Kalam: 08:53 am to 10:35 am

