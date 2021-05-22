Aaj Ka Panchang, May 22, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Saturday

May 22 will mark the Shukla Paksha Dashami Tithi of Vaishakha Maas in Vikram Samvata 2078. The Dashami tithi will remain up to 09.15 am. The day will be Shaniwar (Saturday), a day which is dedicated to Lord Shani who is known as the god of Karma, justice and penalty. The day will also be observed as Mohini Ekadashi.

On this day devotees of Lord Vishnu keep a day-long fast, sing bhajans, chant mantras and seek blessings for prosperity and good health.

Sunrise and Sunset time for May 22:

Sunrise time- 05:27 am

Sunset time- 07.09 pm

Moonrise time- 02.39 pm

Moonset time- 3.08 am, May 23

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi Details for May 22 according to the Hindu Panchang:

After Dashami Tithi will end at 09.15 am, the Ekadashi Tithi will begin, and remain till the next day.

The Nakshatra will be Uttara Phalguni, upto 02:06 pm, and then it will be the Hasta Nakshatra.

Sun will prevail in Vrishabha Rashi and Moon will transition to Kanya Rashi.

Krittika will be the Surya Nakshatra.

Shubh Muhurats on May 22:

There is immense significance attached to ‘muhurat’ (timing) in the Hindu tradition while performing ‘puja’, ‘yagna’, or any other important work. It is always considered best to carry out the aforementioned activities in the auspicious hour (muhurat) to reap maximum benefits.

The most auspicious muhurat is Abhijit Muhurat among all other muhurat. On May 22, it will occur between 11:51 am and 12:45 pm.

A quick look at other auspicious muhurat durations on May 22:

Vijaya Muhurta: 02:35 pm to 03:30 pm

Godhuli Muhurta: 06:55 pm to 07:19 pm

Inauspicious muhurat timeframes for May 22:

Now, coming to the inauspicious timings, the Rahu kalam (dictated by the Rahu planet’s influence) is considered to be the most inauspicious muhurt.

It is suggested to not attempt any auspicious work during this duration owing to the possibility of not receiving desired outcome. It will last from 08.52 am and 10.35 am on May 22.

Other inauspicious muhurats for May 22 will include:

Yamaganda: 02:01 pm to 03:44 pm

Gulikai Kalam: 05:27 am to 07:10 am

