Aaj Ka Panchang, May 23, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Sunday

May 23 will mark the Shukla Paksha Ekadashi Tithi of Vaishakha Maas in Vikram Samvat 2078, according to Hindu Panchang. The Ekadashi Tithi started on May 22 at 9.15 am and will prevail till 6.42 am while the sunrise will take place at 5.26 am. The day will be ravivaar (Sunday), which is dedicated to Lord Sun.

The day will also be observed as Vaishnava Mohini Ekadashi. Those who observe Ekadashi fast can do Parana on May 24 between 5.26 am and 8.11 am. Devotees observe Ekadashi fast to please Lord Vishnu and seek love and affection for him. Know about the tithi, Nakshatra, and other crucial details for May 23.

Sunrise and Sunset time for May 23:

Sunrise time- 05:26 am

Sunset time- 07.10 pm

Moonrise time- 03.43 pm

Moonset time- 03.44 am, May 24

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi Details for May 23:

Ekadashi Tithi will last up to 6.42 am and after that Dwadashi Tithi will start and prevail till 3.38 am. The Nakshatra will be Hasta upto 12:12 pm and then it will be Chitra. Sun will remain in Vrishabha Rashi while Moon will be in Kanya Rashi 11.04 pm.

Shubh Muhurats on May 23:

In Hindu Astrology, the auspicious muhurat is depicted on the basis of movements of celestial bodies. The shubh muhurat is believed to be under the good influence of stars and hence, bring good fortune and success. The most auspicious muhurat Abhijit Muhurat will take place between 11:51 am and 12:45 pm on May 23. Check the timing for other shubh muhurat below:

Vijaya Muhurta: 02:35 pm to 03:30 pm

Godhuli Muhurta: 06:56 pm to 07:20 pm

Inauspicious timings for May 23:

The inauspicious timings are believed to be under the bad influence of stars and hence, bring misfortune. The most inauspicious muhurat is known as Rahu Kalam and it will prevail between 5.27 pm and 7.10 pm on May 23. Other inauspicious muhurats for May 23 are

Yamaganda: 12.18 pm to 02.01 pm

Gulikai Kalam: 3.44 pm to 5.27 pm

