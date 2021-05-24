Aaj Ka Panchang, May 24, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Monday

According to Hindu Panchang, May 24 will mark the Shukla Paksha Trayodashi Tithi of Vaishakha Maas in Vikram Samvat 2078. The Trayodashi Tithi will prevail till 12.11 am on May 25. The day will be Somwar (Monday) which is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The day will also mark the Pradosh Vrat as Trayodashi will also prevail in Pradosh Kaal i.e. after sunset.

This time Pradosh Vrat falls on Monday, hence it will be also known as Soma Pradosham. Devotees observe Pradosh Vrat to please Lord Shiva and seek love and affection from him.

Sunrise and Sunset time for May 24:

Sunrise time- 05:26 am

Sunset time- 7.10 pm

Moonrise time- 4.51 pm

Moonset time- 4.24 am, May 25

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi Details for May 24:

Trayodashi Tithi will last up to 11.12 am on May 25 and after that Chaturdashi Tithi will start. The Nakshatra will be Chitra upto 9.49 am and then it will be Swati. Sun will remain in Vrishabha Rashi for few more days while Moon will transition to Tula.

Shubh Muhurats on May 24:

In Hindu Astrology, Abhijit muhurat is considered the most auspicious muhurat. It is depicted by dividing the time interval between the sunrise and the sunset into 15 equal parts. The timeframe that falls in the middle of fifteen parts is known as Abhijit Muhurat. It will take place between 11:51 am and 12:46 pm on May 24.

Other auspicious muhurats for May 24:

Vijaya Muhurta: 02:35 pm to 03:30 pm

Godhuli Muhurta: 06:56 pm to 07:20 pm

Inauspicious timings for May 24:

The most inauspicious muhurat is known as Rahu Kalam in Vedic Panchang. It is believed to be under the bad influence of Rahu and hence considered inauspicious to start anything. It will prevail between 7.09 am and 8.52 am on May 24.

Other inauspicious muhurats for May 24:

Yamaganda: 10.35 am to 12.18 pm

Gulikai Kalam: 2.01 pm to 3.44 pm

