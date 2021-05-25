Aaj Ka Panchang, May 25, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Tuesday

According to Hindu Panchang, May 25 will mark the Shukla Paksha Chaturdashi Tithi of Hindi month Vaishakha in Vikram Samvat 2078. The Chaturdashi Tithi will last upto 8.29 pm. The day will be Mangalwar (Tuesday) and is dedicated to Lord Hanuman. The day will also be observed as Narasimha Jayanti. Narasimha is said to be the 4th incarnation of Lord Vishnu. As per the scriptures, on this day Lord Vishnu appeared in the form of Narasimha i.e. a half lion and a half-man, to kill Hiranyakashipu. Many devotees also observe fast on this day. The rules and rituals to perform Narasimha Jayanti fast are similar to those of Ekadashi fasting.

Know about the tithi, Nakshatra, Rashi, and other crucial details for May 25:

Sunrise and Sunset time for May 25:

Sunrise time- 05:26 am

Sunset time- 7.11 pm

Moonrise time- 6.01 pm

Moonset time- 5.08 am, May 26

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi Details for May 25:

The Shukla Paksha Chaturdashi Tithi will prevail till 8.29 pm and after that, the Tithi will be Purnima. The Nakshatra will be Swati upto 7.06 am and then it will be Vishakha upto the next morning. Sun will prevail in Vrishabha Rashi for few more days while Moon will be in Tula till 10.55 pm and then it will shift to Vrishchika.

Auspicious Muhurats on May 25:

In Vedic panchang, Abhijit muhurat is known as the most powerful and auspicious muhurat. The timeframe for this muhurat is predicted by dividing the time interval between the sunrise and the sunset into 15 equal parts. Abhijit Muhurat falls in the middle of fifteen parts. On May 25, It will take place between 11:51 am and 12:46 pm. Check the timings for other auspicious muhurat

Vijaya Muhurta: 02:36 pm to 03:31 pm

Amrit Kalam: 08:27 pm to 09:52 pm

Inauspicious timings for May 25:

Rahu Kalam is the most inauspicious time period of the day according to the Hindu calendar as it is believed to be under the bad influence of Rahu. On May 25, it will take palace between 3.45 pm to 5.28 pm. Check the other inauspicious muhurats for May 25 below

Yamaganda: 8.52 am to 10.35 am

Gulikai Kalam: 12.18 pm to 2.01 pm

Varjyam: 12:01 pm to 01:25 pm

