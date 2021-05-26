Aaj Ka Panchang, May 26, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Wednesday

Keeping a track of one’s stars and planets to know its implications on Vedic astrology may help a few in realising the auspicious timings. These timing may prove helpful for those who believe in astrology.

According to the Hindu Vedic calendar, May 26 is the Shukla Paksha, in Saptami 2078 Aananda, and Vikrama Samvata. The day will be Wednesday or Budhvar and will mark the Kurma Jayanti and the auspicious Buddha Purnima. Besides these two events, the day will also mark Vaishakha Purnima Vrat and Vaishakha Purnima.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Time:

Sunrise on Wednesday will take place at 05:25 am while the sunset will be at 7:11 pm. The moonrise will be around 7:13 am.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details:

On Wednesday, Purnima tithi will last upto 04:43 pm, after which Pratipada tithi will begin. Nakshatra for the day will be Anuradha upto 01:16 AM, May 27 after which Jyeshtha nakshatra will set in. The Moon will be in Vrishchika or Scorpio sign while the Sun will be in Vrishabha or Taurus sign. While the Surya Nakashatra will be in Rohini on Wednesday.

Shubh Muhurat:

The Brahma Muhurta on Wednesday will last from 4:03 am to 4:44 am. The Vijaya Muhurta will last from 2:36 pm to 3:31 pm on Wednesday and the Godhuli Muhurat will last from 6:58 pm to 7:22 pm. The Sayahna Sandhya will last from 7:11pm to 8:13 pm.

Ashubh Muhurat:

Rahu Kalam, the most Ashubh muhurat of the day, will last from 12:18 pm to 2:02 pm. Gulikai Kalam will last from 10:35 am to 12:18 pm. Yamaganda will remain from 7:09am to 8:52am. The Aadal Yoga will remain from 5:25 am to 1:16 am on May 27. The Vinchudo muhurat will remain throughout the day.

