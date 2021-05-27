Aaj Ka Panchang, May 27, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Thursday

According to the Hindu calendar, May 27 will mark the beginning of Jyeshtha month in Vikram Samvat 2078. The day will be Guruwar (Thursday) and the tithi will be Pratipada of Krishna Paksha. Guruwar is dedicated to Lord Brihaspati. The day will also be Narada Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Devrishi Narada Muni. According to Vedic Puranas and Hindu mythologies, Devrishi Narada was universal divine messenger for Gods. He had the ability to visit all the three Lokas — Akash or Heaven, Prithvi or Earth, and Patal or Netherworld. He used to travel across the universe to communicate information. He is also said to be an ardent devotee of Lord Narayana.

Read about the tithi, Nakshatra, Rashi, and other crucial details for May 27

Sunrise and Sunset time for May 27

Sunrise time- 05:25 am

Sunset time- 07.12 pm

Moonrise time- 08.26 pm

Moonset time- 05.59 am, May 28

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi Details for May 27:

The Krishna Paksha Pratipada Tithi will prevail upto 1.02 pm and after that, the Tithi will be Dwitiya. The Nakshatra for the day will be Jyeshtha. Sun will remain in Vrishabha Rashi while Moon will be in Vrishchika till 10.29 pm.

Auspicious Muhurats on May 27:

According to the Hindu calendar, Abhijit muhurat is known as the most powerful and most auspicious muhurat. The time intervals between the sunrise and the sunset are divided into 15 equal parts and the timeframe that falls in the middle of it is known as Abhijit muhurat. On May 27, it will fall between 11:51 am and 12:46 pm. Other auspicious muhurat like Vijaya Muhurta and Amrit Kalam will prevail from 02:36 pm to 03:31 pm and 02:42 pm to 04:07 pm, respectively.

Inauspicious timings for May 27:

Rahu Kalam, the most inauspicious time period of the day, will take palace between 2.02 pm to 3.45 pm on May 27. Check the timeframes for other inauspicious muhurats on May 27:

Yamaganda: 05:25 am to 07:08 am

Gulikai Kalam: 08:52 am to 10:35 am

Varjyam: 06:13 am to 07:38 am

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here