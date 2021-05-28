Aaj Ka Panchang, May 28, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Friday

According to the Panchang for May 28, the day will mark Krishna Paksha Dwitiya tithi of Jyeshtha month in Vikram Samvat 2078. The day will be Shukrawar (Friday). It is dedicated to Maa Santoshi. According to legends, she is the daughter of Lord Ganesha. She is believed to be a symbol of satisfaction and purity. Her pictorial depiction shows her holding sword and trishul in her hands and sitting on a lotus. It is believed that she always protects her devotees from problems and blesses them with good fortune. Many devotees even observe fast on this day and read Santoshi Maa Vrat Katha.

Read about the tithi, Nakshatra, Rashi, and other crucial details for May 28

Sunrise and Sunset time for May 28

Sunrise time- 05:25 am

Sunset time- 07.12 pm

Moonrise time- 09.34 pm

Moonset time- 06.56 am, May 29

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi Details for May 28:

The Krishna Paksha Dwitiya tithi will prevail upto 9.06 am. After that,Tritiya tithi will begin. The Nakshatra for the day will be Mula. Sun will remain in Vrishabha Rashi while Moon will shift to Dhanu Rashi.

Auspicious Muhurats on May 28:

The most auspicious muhurat, Abhijit muhurat will take place between 11:51 am and 12:46 pm on May 28. Other auspicious muhurat for the day,Vijaya Muhurta and Amrit Kalam will prevail from 02:37 pm to 03:32 pm, and 02:18 pm to 03.44 pm, respectively. Any work done during these muhuratswill bring success.

Inauspicious timings for May 28:

The most inauspicious time period of the day, Rahu Kalamwill fall between 10:35 am and12:19 pm on May 28. Other inauspicious muhurat that should be avoided are:

Yamaganda: 03.46 pm to 05.29 pm

Gulikai Kalam: 07.08 am to 08:52 am

