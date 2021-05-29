Aaj Ka Panchang, May 29, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

Saturday, May 29, will be the Krishna Paksha Tritiya tithi of Jyeshtha month in Vikram Samvat 2078. The day will also be observed as Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi. Devotees of Lord Ganesha observe the Sankashti or Sankat Hara vrat on this day. They seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. It is said that Lord Ganesha eliminates the problems and sorrow of his devotees and blesses them with good health and happy life. The fast is observed from sunrise to sunset. Know the sunrise time, sunset time, nakshatra, rashi, and other crucial details for May 29

Sunrise and sunset time for May 29

Sunrise time- 5:24 am

Sunset time- 7.13 pm

Moonrise time- 10.34 pm

Moonset time- 7.59 am, May 30

Tithi, nakshatra, and rashi details for May 29

The Krishna Paksha Tritiya tithi will remain up to 6.33 am in the morning. After that, the tithi will be Chaturthi till 4.03 am on May 30. The Nakshatra will be Purva Ashadha up to 6:04 pm and then Uttara Ashadha for the whole day. The Sun will remain in Vrishabha Rashi while Moon will shift from Dhanu rashi to Makara rashi at 11.40 pm.

Auspicious muhurats on May 29

The Abhijit muhurat will fall between 11:51 am and 12:46 pm on May 29. Other auspicious muhurats such as Vijaya Muhurta and Amrit Kalam will take place from 2:37 pm to 3:32 pm and 1.40 pm to 3.08 pm respectively. Any work done on these muhurat will bring favourable results and success.

Inauspicious timings for May 29

The Rahu Kalam will prevail between 8.52 am and 10:35 am on May 29. One should avoid this time to perform any puja or other auspicious work as it is believed to be intervened by planet Rahu. Other inauspicious muhurat on May 29 are:

Yamaganda: 2.02 pm to 3.46 pm

Gulikai Kalam: 5.24 am to 7.08 am

