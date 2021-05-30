Aaj Ka Panchang, May 30, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

May 30 will be the Krishna Paksha Panchami tithi of Jyeshtha month in Vikram Samvat 2078. The day will be Raviwar (day). As per the Hindu beliefs, Raviwar is dedicated to Lord Sun. He is said to be the head of Navgrahas or nine ruling planets. His pictorial depiction shows him driving a chariot that is being pulled by seven horses. Many devotees observe a day-long fast on Sunday and offer puja to Surya Deva. It is believed that Ravivar vrat fulfils desires. People suffering from skin diseases are also believed to get relief by keeping this fast.

Know the sunrise time, sunset time, nakshatra, and other details for May 30

Sunrise and Sunset time for May 30

Sunrise time- 05:24 am

Sunset time- 07.14 pm

Moonrise time- 11.27 pm

Moonset time- 09:04 am, May 31

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi Details for May 30:

The Krishna Paksha Panchami tithi will last upto 02.12 am on May 31. The Nakshatra will be Uttara Ashadha upto 04.42 pm. Sun will remain in Vrishabha Rashi while Moon will remain in Makara rashi.

Auspicious Muhurats on May 30:

The timings for Abhijit muhurat on May 30 is from 11:51 am to 12:46 pm. This time frame is considered as the most auspicious muhurat to perform any religious work or to start something. People can also consider other auspicious timeframes to do any religious work such as Vijaya Muhurta and Amrit Kalam and Godhuli muhurat. The timings for these muhurat is provided below.

Vijaya muhurat: 02:37 pm to 03:32 pm

Amrit Kalam: 10.40 am to 12.10 pm

Godhuli muhurat: 07.00 pm to 07.24 pm

Inauspicious timings for May 30:

The Rahu Kalam will fall between 05.30 pm and07.14 pm on May 30. It is said that this time should be avoided to perform any religious work as it is under the bad influence of planet Rahu. Check the timeframes of other inauspicious muhurat on May 30 below.

Yamaganda: 12.19 pm to 02.02 pm

Gulikai Kalam: 03.46 pm to 05.30 pm

