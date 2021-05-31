Aaj Ka Panchang, May 31, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

According to Hindu Panchang, May 31, will be the Krishna Paksha, Shashthi tithi of Jyeshtha month in Vikram Samvat 2078. Shashthi Tithi will prevail up to 1:50 am on June 1. The day will be Monday or Somwara which is dedicated to Lord Shiva. People observe fast on Monday and offer milk and flowers to the Shivlinga and seek blessings from the Lord. Know the sunrise time, sunset time, nakshatra, rashi, and other crucial details for May 31.

Sunrise and sunset time for May 31:

Sunrise time: 5:41 am

Sunset time: 6:47 pm

Moonrise time: 11:47 pm

Moonset time: 10:26 am, June 1

Tithi, nakshatra, and rashi details for May 31:

The Krishna Paksha Shashthi Tithi will prevail till 1:05 am, June 1, after that Saptami Tithi will begin. The Shravana Nakshatra will prevail up to 04:02 pm on May 31 and then it will be Dhanishtha afterward.

Sun will remain in Vrishabha Rashi for few more days whereas, Moon will be in Makara Rashi up to 3:59 am on June 1 and then it will move to Kumbha Rashi. While Surya Nakshatra and Surya Pada will both be Rohini.

Auspicious Muhurats on May 31:

Considered as one of the best muhurats to start all sorts of auspicious works, Abhijit muhurat will start from 11:48 am and will last at 12:40 pm on May 31. Other auspicious muhurats such as Vijaya Muhurta and Amrit Kalam will fall between 02:25 pm to 03:17 pm and 05:55 am to 07:28 am respectively.

Inauspicious timings for May 31:

According to Vedic astrology, the Rahu Kalam is considered the most inauspicious muhurat. Works accomplished during this muhurat do not offer good results. Rahu Kalam will begin from 07:19 am and will end at 08:58 am on May 31.

Other inauspicious muhurat on May 31 are Yamaganda which will prevail from 10:36 am to 12:14 pm and Gulikai Kalam will fall between 01:52 pm to 03:30 pm.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here