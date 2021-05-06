Aaj Ka Panchang, May 6, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Thursday

The Panchang is a Hindu calendar that contains all the significant details like muhurat, nakshatra, and tithi of the day. Today, May 6 is the Krishna Paksha Dashami Tithi of Hindi month Vaishakha in Vikram Samvat 2078. The Dashami tithi started at 1.21 am on May 5 and will prevail till 2.10 pm on May 6. The day is Guruwar orThursday. The day is dedicated to Lord Brihaspati who is believed to be an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Devotees observe fast on this day to seek blessings for good luck, wealth, devotion, fortune, fame, morality, and spirituality.

Know about the tithi, timings, Nakshatra, and other details for May 6

Sunrise and Sunset time for May 6:

Sunrise time- 05:36 am

Sunset time- 06.59 pm

Moonrise time- 03.20 am on May 7 pm

Moonset time- 02.18 pm

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi Details for May 6:

Dashami Tithi will prevail up to 2.10 pm in the afternoon and then Ekadashi Tithi will start. The Nakshatra will be Shatabhisha up to 10:32 am, followed byPurva Bhadrapada. Sun will remain in Mesha Rashi for few more days and Moon will prevail in Kumbha Rashi.

Shubh Muhurats on May 6:

The auspicious muhurat in the Hindu calendar is predicted on the basis of the movement of celestial bodies. Performing any religious work or start something new during the auspicious muhurat is considered to bring favorable outcomes. Here are the auspicious muhurat for May 6:

Abhijit Muhurat: 11.51 am to 12.45 pm

Vijaya Muhurat: 02:32 pm to 03:25 pm

Godhuli Muhurat: 06:46 pm to 07:10 pm

Amrit Kalam: There is no Amrit Kalam on May 6

Inauspicious timings for May 6:

Read about the inauspicious muhurat that should be avoided to do any puja, yagna, or hawan on May 6.

Rahu Kalam: 01:58 pm to 3.39 pm

Gulikai Kalam: 08.57 am to 10:38 pm

Yamaganda: 05.36 am to 07:17 am

Varjyam: 05:27 pm to 07:10 pm

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here