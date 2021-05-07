Aaj Ka Panchang, May 7, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Friday

Before making any significant decision or starting something new, many believers of Hindu religion like to consult the ancient vedic astrology, also known as the Panchang. This way one can ensure that they are choosing the right time so that the position of the stars will act in their favour, as the belief goes.

According to the Hindu calendar, May 7, 2021, is the Krishna Paksha in the Ekadashi 2078 Aananda, Vikrama Samvata. The day will be Friday or Shukravar and will mark the Vallabhacharya Jayanti, Varuthini Ekadashi and Panchaka.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Time:

Sunrise on Friday will take place at 05:36 am while the sunset will be at 7.00 pm. The moonrise is at 03:49 AM on May 8 while moonset time is at 03:12 PM.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details:

Ekadashi tithi will be upto 03:32 PM, after which Dwadashi will begin. Nakshatra for the day will be Purva Bhadrapada upto 12:26 PM, following which Uttara Bhadrapada will start. The Moon will be in Kumbha or Aquarius sign up to 05:55 AM and then shift to Meena or Pisces rashi, while the Sun will be in Mesha or Aries sign. The Surya Nakashatra will be in Bharani on Friday.

Shubh Muhurat:

Abhijit Muhurat that signifies the most auspicious time of the day will remain from 11:51 AM to 12:45 PM, while the Vijaya Muhurta will last from 02:32 PM to 03:26 PM on May 7 and the Godhuli Muhurat from 06:47 PM to 07:11 PM, respectively. The Sayahna Sandhya will last from 07:00 PM to 08:04 PM.

Ashubh Muhurat:

Rahu Kalam, the most ashubh muhurat of the day, will last from 10:37 AM to 12:18 PM. Gulikai Kalam and Varjyam will take place from 07:16 AM to 08:57 AM and 0:59 PM to 12:44 AM on May 8, respectively.

