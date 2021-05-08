Aaj Ka Panchang, May 8, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Saturday

The Vedic panchang predicts all the significant details of the day as per the movement of stars. Today is May 8, the Krishna Paksha Dwadashi Tithi of Hindi month Vaishakha in Vikram Samvat 2078. The Dwadashi tithi started at 3.22 pm on May 8 and will prevail till 5.20 pm. The day is Shaniwara (Saturday) which is dedicated to Lord Shani as well as Lord Hanuman. The day will be also observed as Shani Pradosham as the Trayodashi Tithi will fall during Sunset. The tithi, timings, Nakshatra, and other details for May 8 is mentioned below-

Sunrise and Sunset time for May 8:

Sunrise time- 05:35 am

Sunset time- 7.01 pm

Moonrise time- 4.18 am on May 8

Moonset time- 4.05 pm

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi Details for May 8:

Dwadashi Tithi will prevail up to 5.20 pm in the evening and then Trayodashi Tithi will start. The Nakshatra will be Uttara Bhadrapada upto 02:47 pm and then it will be Revati. Sun will remain in Mesha Rashi for a few more days and Moon will be in Meena Rashi.

Shubh Muhurats on May 8:

Abhijit Muhurat that is considered the most auspicious time of the day will remain from 11:51 am to 12:45 pm, while the Vijaya Muhurta will prevail from 02:32 pm to 03:26 pm on May 7. Other Shubh muhurats like Godhuli Muhurat and Amrit kalam will take place between 06:47 pm to 07:11 pm, and 09:31 am to 11:16 am respectively.

Inauspicious timings for May 8:

Rahu Kalam, the most ashubh time period of the day, will last from 08:56 am to 10:37 am and Gulikai Kalam will take place between 05:35 am to 07:16 am. The Yamaganda will prevail from 01:58 pm to 03:39 pm.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here