Aaj Ka Panchang, May 9, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Sunday

As per the Vedic panchang, today is the Krishna Paksha Trayodashi Tithi of Hindi month Vaishakha in Vikram Samvat 2078 and the day is Ravivara (Sunday). The Trayodashi tithi started at 5.20 pm on May 8 and will prevail till 7.30 pm. The day will be also observed as the Masik Shivaratri. The word Masik means ‘monthly’ and Shivratri means the ‘night of Lord Shiva’ that marks the convergence of Shiva and Shakti. Devotees observe fast to seek blessings from Lord Shiva.

The tithi, timings, Nakshatra, and other details for May 9 are mentioned below:

Sunrise and Sunset time for May 9:

Sunrise time - 05:34 am

Sunset time - 07.01 pm

Moonrise time - 04.47 am on May 10

Moonset time - 04.58 pm

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi Details for May 9:

Trayodashi Tithi will prevail up to 7.30 pm in the evening and then Chaturdashi Tithi will start. The Nakshatra will be Revati upto 05:29 pm, after which it willbe Ashwini. Sun will remain in Mesha Rashi for more days and Moon will be in Meena Rashi up to 5.29 pm and then it will shift to Mesha Rashi.

Shubh Muhurats on May 9:

Abhijit Muhurat is believed to be the most auspicious time of the day will prevail between 11:51 am and12:45 pm, while the Vijaya Muhurta will take place from 02:32 pm to 03:26 pm on May 7. Other shubh muhurats like Godhuli Muhurat and Amrit Kalam will last from 06:48 pm to 07:12 pm, and 02:49 pm to 04:36 pm,respectively.

Inauspicious timings for May 9:

Rahu Kalam, the most inauspicious time frame of the day, will take place from 05:20 pm to 07:01 pm and Gulikai Kalam will take place between 03:39 pm and05:20 pm. The Yamaganda will last from 12:18 pm to 01:59 pm. These periods should be avoided for any auspicious work.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here