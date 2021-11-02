Aaj Ka Panchang, November 02, 2021: Check Out Dhanteras Timings, Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

Dhantrayodashi, more popularly known as Dhanteras, will be celebrated on November 2 during the Dwadashi tithi of Kartika month. Dhanteras is the first day of the five-day long Diwali festivities. It is believed that on the day of Dhantrayodashi, Goddess Lakshmi came out of the ocean during the churning of the sea. Though Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped on all five days for respective reasons, Lakshmi Puja on Amavasya, two days after of Dhantrayodashi, is considered more significant.

Lakshmi Puja on Dhanteras should be done during the Pradosh Kaal, which begins after sunset and lasts for approximately 2 hours and 24 minutes. Yama Deepam will also be observed on November 2.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON November 2

The sunrise on Tuesday is likely to take place at 06:33 AM and the sunset will take place 05:35 PM. The moon will rise on November 3 at 04:34 AM and the moonset timing has been predicted to be 4:07 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI details for November 2:

The Shukla Paksha Dwadashi Tithi will remain in effect upto 11:31 am on November 2, followed by Trayodashi tithi. The nakshatra will be Uttara Phalguni till 11:44 am. Later, the Hasta nakshatra will take over. The moon will prevail in Kanya Rashi while the Sun will sit in Tula rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR November 2

The auspicious timeframe of Brahma and Abhijit Muhurat will prevail from 4:50 am to 5:41 am and 11:42 am to 12:26 pm. The Godhuli muhurat will fall between 5:24 pm and 5:48 pm. The Tri Pushkara Yoga will remain in effect from 6:33 am to 11:31 am. The Sayahna Sandhya will prevail from 5:35 pm to 6:53 pm on November 2.

ASHUBH MUHURAT for November 2

This Tuesday, the Rahu Kalam will be in effect from 2:49 pm to 4:12 pm, while the Yamaganda is likely to take place between 9:19 am and 10:41 am. The Aadal Yoga will not take place today. The Vidaal Yoga will commence from 11:44 am on November 2 and will conclude at 6:34 am on November 3.

