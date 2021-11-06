Aaj Ka Panchang, November 06, 2021: Check Out Bhai Dooj Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

The country will celebrate Bhaiya Dooj on November 6, and it will be observed during the Dwitiya tithi of Kartika month. According to the panchang, Bhai Dooj Aparahna timing is from 01:10 PM to 03:21 PM. On the occasion, sisters pray for the happiness and long lives of their brothers.

A Tika ceremony is held, in which sisters apply tika on the forehead of their brothers, and the latter offers gift in return. In some parts of the country Bhaiya Dooj is also known as Bhau Beej, Bhatra Dwitiya, Bhai Dwitiya and Bhathru Dwithiya.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON NOVEMBER 6

The timings for sunrise and sunset on November 6 are 6:36 AM and 5:32 PM. The moon is likely to rise at 8:01 AM, and it will set at 6:49 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR NOVEMBER 6

The Dwitiya tithi on November 6 will remain in effect upto 07:44 PM, later the Tritiya tithi will take over. Till 11:39 PM, the nakshatra will be Anuradha. It will be followed by Jyeshtha nakshatra. The moon will sit in Vrishchika Rashi, while the sun will extend its stay in Tula Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 6

There will be no Ravi Yoga on November 6, but the timing for Abhijit muhurat is from 11:42 AM to 12:26 PM. The timings of Brahma and Godhuli muhurat is between 04:52 AM and 05:44 AM & 05:21 PM to 05:45 PM.

On the day of Bhai Dooj, the Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga will remain in effect from 05:32 PM to 06:51 PM, while the Nishita Muhurta will begin at 11:38 PM on November 6 and will conclude at 12:31 AM on November 07.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 6

The Rahu Kalam will prevail between 09:20 AM and 10:42 AM, on November 6. The Gulikai Kalam will be observed between 06:36 AM and 07:58 AM, while the timing of Yamaganda muhurat is from 01:26 PM to 02:48 PM. Aadal Yoga will be from 02:35 PM to 11:39 PM and the Vidaal Yoga will prevail in two parts.

First between 06:36 AM and 02:35 PM, and later it will begin at 11:39 PM on November 6 and will end at to 06:37 AM, November 07.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.