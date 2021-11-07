Aaj Ka Panchang, November 07, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

The Tritiya Tithi of Kartika month in the Hindu calendar in Krishna Paksha lunar phase will fall on November 7. The Bhadra, Ganda Moola, and Vidaal Yoga will prevail today. It is suggested that people should not perform any auspicious work during these muhurats. You can note the timings of Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga and Ravi Yoga for carrying out any important work.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON NOVEMBER 7

The timings for sunrise and sunset on November 7 are 6:37 AM and 5:31 PM. The moon is likely to rise at 9:13 AM, and according to the panchang it will set at 7:44 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR NOVEMBER 7

The Tritiya tithi on November 7 will prevail up to 04:21 PM. Following this, the Chaturthi tithi will commence. The nakshatra will be Jyeshtha today. Later in the day, after 09:05 PM the Mula nakshatra will take over. The moon will sit in Vrishchika Rashi till 9:05 pm, it will then move to Dhanu Rashi. Today, the sun will continue to stay in Tula Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 7

The Ravi yoga on November 7 will begin at 09:05 PM and it will conclude at 06:38 AM on November 08. The timing for Abhijit muhurat is from 11:42 AM to 12:26 PM, while the timings for Brahma and Godhuli muhurat are between 04:52 AM and 05:45 AM & 05:20 PM to 05:44 PM.

Today, the Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga will remain in effect from 09:05 PM to 06:38 AM, Nov 08, while the Nishita Muhurta will begin at 11:38 PM and will conclude at 12:31 AM, Nov 08.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 7

The Ganda Moola will prevail the whole day. The inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam will prevail between 04:10 PM to 05:31 PM, on November 7. The Gulikai Kalam will be observed between 02:48 PM to 04:10 PM, while the timing of Yamaganda muhurat is from 12:04 PM to 01:26 PM. The timing of Vidaal Yoga will be from 06:37 AM to 09:05 PM. Bhadra Yoga will prevail from 02:46 AM, Nov 08 to 06:38 AM, Nov 08.

