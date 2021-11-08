Aaj Ka Panchang, November 08, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

The Chaturthi tithi started following Tritiya tithi that ended at 4.21 pm (on November 7). Chaturthi will remain up to 01.16 pm on November 8. The day will be Somawar (Monday) which will mark Nagula Chavithi and Vinayaka Chaturthi as well. On the fourth day after Deepavali Amavasya, the Nagula Chavithi festival is celebrated during Karthika month in certain parts of India. It is the festival dedicated to Nag (serpent) devta wherein mostly married women worship the snake god for the well-being of their children. Ganda Moola and Ravi Yoga will be prevailing today for maximum duration.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, Moonset timings for November 8:

Sunrise and Sunset will be at 6.38 am and 5.31 pm respectively. At 10.23 am, you can expect the Moonrise while 8.45 pm will be the Moonset time.

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi Details for November 8 according to the Hindu Panchang:

After Chaturthi Tithi ends at 1.16 pm, the Panchami Tithi will begin, and remain till the next day upto 10.35 am.

The Nakshatra will be Mula upto 6.49 pm and then Purva Ashadha will be the nakshatra that will be there till next day upto 05.00 pm (November 9).

Sun will prevail in Tula Rashi and Moon will transition to Dhanu Rashi Rohini will be the Surya Nakshatra.

Shubh Muhurats on November 8:

It is believed in the Hindu tradition the most auspicious muhurat is Abhijit Muhurat among all other muhurat.

On November 8, it will occur between 11:43 am and 12:26 pm.

Ravi yoga muhurat starts at 6.38 am and ends at 6.49 pm on the same day. Brahma muhurat will be between 4.53 am to 5.46 am. Godhuli is between 5.20 pm to 5.44 pm. Nishita Muhurta will start at 11.39 pm and end at 12.31 am (November 9).

Vijaya Muhurta starts at 1:53 pm and lasts upto 2:37 pm.

Inauspicious muhurat timeframes for November 8:

Now, coming to the inauspicious timings, the Rahu kalam which is considered to be the most inauspicious muhurta will start at 8 am and end at 9.21 am. Ganda Moola timings are 6.38 am to 6.49 pm. Yamaganda timframe is between 10:43 am to 12:05 pm.

Gulikai Kalam timings are between 1:26 pm to 2:48 pm. Bhadra yoga will be between 6.38 am and 1.16 pm.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.