Aaj Ka Panchang, November 11, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Sunrise Time on Chhath Puja

November 11 marks the Saptami tithi in the Kartika month which is currently in the Shukla Paksha lunar phase according to the Panchang. The day will be Brihaspatiwar or Thursday and according to Panchang, it will also mark Gopashtami festival. Largely celebrated in Mathura, Vrindavan and other Braj areas, Gopashtami marks the day when God Indra accepted his defeat and stopped flooding the Braj area as Lord Krishna saved the people by lifting Govardhan hill on his finger.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON NOVEMBER 11

The Panchang predicts sunrise to take place at 06:41 AM, and it is expected to set at 5:29 PM. The timing for moonrise is predicted by the Panchang to be at 01:08 PM on November 11, while the moonset will take place at 12:00 AM, November 12. Today, on the last day of Chhath Puja, devotees offer prayers to rising sun.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR NOVEMBER 11

The Saptami tithi will remain in effect upto 06:49 AM after which the Ashtami tithi will come in effect on 05:51 AM November 12. The Shravana nakshatra will remain in effect upto 02:59 PM on Thursday and will shift to Dhanishta nakshatra on Thursday. The Moon will be in Makara Rashi upto 02:52 AM on November 12 after which it will move to Kumbha rashi. The Sun will remain in Tula Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 11

The auspicious timing Abhijit muhurat will prevail from 11:43 AM to 12:27 PM. The Ravi Yoga will not be prevailing this Thursday however the Brahma Muhurta will remain in effect from 04:55 AM to 05:48 AM. The Godhuli Muhurat will be in effect from 05:19 PM to 05:43 PM.

On Thursday, the Sayahna Sandhya will remain in effect from 05:29 PM to 06:49 PM. The Nishita Muhurta will also prevail on Thursday and come into effect at 11:39 PM and remain so till 12:32 AM on November 12.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 11

According to Panchang, the inauspicious muhurat of Bhadra will come into effect at 09:02 AM and remain so till 07:35 PM. The Rahu Kalam will come in effect from 06:49 AM to 06:15 PM.

The timings for Aadal Yoga are from 02:59 PM to 06:41 AM November 12. The Yamaganda muhurat will come into effect from 06:41 AM and remain so till 08:02 AM.

