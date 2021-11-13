Aaj Ka Panchang, November 13, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

November 13 will mark the Dashami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Kartika. The day will be Shanivaar, or Saturday, according to the Panchang. The day is also celebrated as Kansa Vadh, especially in the Braj region of Uttar Pradesh. It is believed that Kansa was killed by Lord Krishna and Ugrasena was reinstated as king of Mathura on this day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON NOVEMBER 13

This Saturday, the sunrise is likely to occur at 6:42 AM, and it is expected to set at 5:28 PM. The timing for moonrise and moonset is predicted by the Drikpanchang to be at 2:23 PM and 2:00 AM, November 14.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR NOVEMBER 13

The Dashami tithi will remain effective up to 5:48 AM on November 14 followed by De Utthan Ekadashi. The Shatabhisha Nakshatra will prevail up to 3:25 PM on November 13 after which it will be Purva Bhadrapada nakshatra on Saturday. The Moon will be in Kumbha Rashi while the Sun will continue to be in Tula Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 13

As predicted by Drikpanchang, the Abhijit muhurat is likely to take place from 11:44 AM to 12:27 PM. The Ravi Yoga will prevail for the whole day. Other equally auspicious like Vijaya Muhurat and Amrit Kalam timings are 1:53 PM to 2:36 PM and 8:04 AM to 9:42 AM respectively.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 13

This Saturday, the inauspicious timeframe of Panchaka will remain in effect for the whole day. Rahu Kalam is likely to fall between 9:24 AM and 10:44 AM whereas the timings for Vidaal Yoga is 6:42 AM to 3:25 PM.

