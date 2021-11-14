Aaj Ka Panchang, November 14, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

The Hindu calendars will mark the Ekadashi tithi in the Kartika month on Sunday. The Kartika month is currently in the Shukla Paksha of the lunar phase. The day will be Ravivaar or Sunday and according to Panchang it will also mark the occasion of Prabodhini Ekadashi, also known as Dev Uthani Ekadashi or Devutthana Ekadashi. The occasion is significant for devotees of Lord Vishnu. On this day devotees observe fast and seek love and blessings of Lord Vishnu.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON NOVEMBER 14

According to Panchang the expected timing of sunrise is 06:43 AM, and the sunset is expected to take place at 5:28 PM. The timing for moonrise is predicted by the Panchang to be at 02:54 PM, while the moonset will take place at 02:56 AM on November 15.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR NOVEMBER 14

The Ekadashi tithi will remain in effect upto 06:39 AM on November 15 after which the Dwadashi tithi will come in effect. The Purva Bhadrapada nakshatra will prevail upto 04:31 PM on Sunday after which it will move to Uttara Bhadrapada nakshatra. The Moon will be in Kumbha rashi upto 10:12 AM after which it will move to Meena rashi on Sunday, while the Sun will continue to remain in Tula Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 14

The auspicious muhurat of Abhijit muhurat will remain in effect from 11:44 AM to 12:27 PM. The muhurat of Ravi Yoga will be prevailing this Friday from 06:43 AM to 04:31 PM. The timing for Brahma Muhurta on Friday is from 04:57 AM to 05:50 AM.

The Godhuli Muhurat will be in effect from 05:17 PM to 05:41 PM. On Friday, the Sayahna Sandhya will remain in effect from 05:28 PM to 06:47 PM while the Nishita Muhurta will also prevail on Friday and come into effect at 11:39 PM and remain so till 12:32 AM on November 15.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 14

According to Panchang, the inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam will come into effect in the afternoon from 04:07 PM to 05:28 PM. The Gulikai Kalam muhurat will also prevail in the afternoon of this Sunday from 02:47 PM to 04:07 PM. The Panchak muhurat will remain in effect throughout the day, while the Yamaganda muhurat will come into effect from 12:05 PM to 01:26 PM.

