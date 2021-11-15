Aaj Ka Panchang, November 15, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

November 15 will mark the Dwadashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Kartika month. The day will also mark the Devutthana Ekadashi Parana. Those who have observed Devutthana Ekadashi fast on November 14, can break the fast on Monday. The day will also mark the auspicious occasion of Yogeshwara Dwadashi and Tulsi Vivah. It is believed that on this day, Lord Vishnu visits Vrindavan along with Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Brahma. It is said that whoever worships Lord Vishnu on this day with dedication will be blessed with good health, wealth and prosperous life. Here are all the crucial details of November 15.

SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON NOVEMBER 15

This Monday, the sun is predicted to set at 5:27 PM. The moonrise and moonset timing is likely to take place at 03:24 PM and 03:50 AM, November 16.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR NOVEMBER 15

The Dwadashi Tithi will remain effective upto full night on November 15. The Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra will take place upto 06:09 PM on Monday followed by Revati. The Moon will be in Meena Rashi and the Sun will continue to be in Tula Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 15

According to Drikpanchang predictions, the Abhijit muhurat will remain in effect from 11:44 AM to 12:27 PM on Monday. The Godhuli Muhurta will prevail from 05:17 PM to 05:41 PM and the Amrit Kalam will take place from 01:02 PM to 02:44 PM. The Sayahna Sandhya timing is 05:27 PM to 06:47 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 15

This Monday, the inauspicious timeframe of Panchaka will prevail for the whole day while the Rahu Kalam will take place from 08:04 AM to 09:25 AM. The Yamaganda will also prevail between 10:45 AM to 12:06 PM.

