Aaj Ka Panchang, November 17, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

The Hindu calendar or Vikrama Samvata will mark the Trayodashi tithi in the Kartika month on Wednesday. The Kartika month is witnessing the lunar phase called the Shukla Paksha. The day will be Budhwar or Wednesday and it will also mark the occasion of Vaikuntha Chaturdashi, according to the Panchang. The occasion is considered one of the holy days in the Hindu calendar which is observed a day before the Kartik Purnima. Devotees of Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva consider the Shukla Paksha Chaturdashi during Kartik month sacred because both deities are worshipped together on the same day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON NOVEMBER 17

According to the Panchang, the timing of sunrise is predicted to be 6:45 AM, and the sunset is expected to take place at 5:27 PM. The timing for moonrise is predicted by the Panchang to be at 4:22 PM, while the moonset will take place at 5:38 AM on November 18.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR NOVEMBER 17

The Trayodashi tithi will remain in effect up to 9:50 AM on November 17 after which the Chaturdashi tithi will come into effect. The Ashwini nakshatra will prevail up to 10:43 PM after which it will move to Bharani nakshatra. The Moon will be in Mesha Rashi while the Sun will be in Vrishchika Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 17

The Abhijit muhurat will not be there on Wednesday. The Ravi Yoga muhurat will be prevailing from 6:45 AM to 10:43 PM on November 17. The timing for Brahma Muhurta is from 4:59 AM to 5:52 AM. The timing of auspicious Godhuli Muhurat will start at 5:16 PM and will go on till 5:40 PM.

Meanwhile, the Amrit Kalam muhurat will come into effect at 2:47 PM and remain so till 4:33 PM. The Nishita Muhurta will BEGIN at 11:40 PM and continue till 12:33 AM on November 18.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 16

The Rahu Kalam starts in the afternoon from 12:06 PM to 1:26 PM. The Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be between 10:46 AM and 12:06 PM. The Ganda Moola muhurat will remain in effect from 6:45 AM to 10:43 PM, while the Yamaganda muhurat will begin at 8:05 AM and end at 9:26 AM.

