Aaj Ka Panchang, November 19, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details on Kartik Purnima

November 19 will mark the auspicious occasion of Kartik Purnima. Kartik is the holiest month among all the lunar months of Hindu Panchang. It is very significant for Hindus as many rituals and festivals culminate on this day. The festivities of Kartika Purnima begins on the day of Prabodhini Ekadashi and last for five days. Tulsi Vivah Utsava, Bhishma Panchaka, Vaikuntha Chaturdashi and Deva Diwali are some of the significant rituals that culminate on Kartika Purnima. It is also known as Tripurarai Purnima as it is believed that Lord Shiva killed the demon Tripurasura on the day of Kartik Purnima.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON NOVEMBER 19

On November 19, the sun will rise at 06:47 AM, and the setting time is predicted to be 5:26 PM in the evening. The moonrise is likely to take place at 05:28 PM and there will be no moonset as it’s a full moon day.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR NOVEMBER 19

The Purnima Tithi will remain in effect upto 02:26 PM on November 19. The Nakshatra will be Krittika upto 04:29 AM on Nov 20. The Moon will prevail in Mesha Rashi till 08:14 AM and then shift to Vrishabha while Sun will be in Vrishchika Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 19

According to Drikpanchang, the Abhijit muhurat is predicted to take place from 11:45 AM to 12:28 PM on Friday whereas Vijaya Muhurat will prevail from 01:53 PM to 02:35 PM. There will be no Amrit Kalam on Friday, however, the Godhuli Muhurat will be effective from 05:15 PM to 05:39 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 19

This Friday, the timeframe between 06:47 AM and 08:40 PM will remain under the effect of Adaal Yoga while Rahu Kalam will prevail from 10:47 AM to 12:06 PM.

