Aaj Ka Panchang, November 21, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

November 21 will mark the Dwitiya tithi in Margashirsha month of Krishna Paksha. In the auspicious muhurats today, the Dwi Pushkara Yoga will prevail, while the inauspicious muhurats of the Vidaal and Aadal Yoga will also be observed today. People are advised to not perform any important task or host any auspicious event during the inauspicious muhurats. Check out all the necessary details of the day, November 21:

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON NOVEMBER 21:

On November 21, the sun will rise at 6:48 am, and the sun will set by 5:25 PM in the evening. The moonrise is likely to take place at 6:47 pm and the moonset timing in the panchang has been predicted to be 8:23 am.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR NOVEMBER 21:

The Dwitiya tithi will remain in effect upto 07:47 PM on November 21, later the Tritiya tithi will take over. The Nakshatra will be Rohini upto 07:36 AM, followed by Mrigashirsha nakshatra. The Moon will prevail in Vrishabha Rashi upto 09:10 PM and it will later shift to Mithuna Rashi. The sun will continue to sit in Vrishchika Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 21:

According to Drikpanchang, the Dwi Pushkara Yoga will prevail from 07:36 AM to 07:47 PM. The Abhijit muhurat on November 21 is predicted to take place from 11:45 AM to 12:28 PM, while the Brahma muhurat will prevail from 05:01 AM to 05:54 AM. There will be no Ravi Yoga today. However, the Godhuli Muhurat will be effective between 05:14 PM and 05:38 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 21:

This Sunday, the Ravi Yoga will be from 04:05 PM to 05:25 PM. The timeframe for Aadal and Vidaal Yoga will be from 06:48 AM to 07:36 AM and 07:36 AM to 06:49 AM, Nov 22. The Gulikai Kalam will prevail between 02:46 PM and 04:05 PM.

